Brazil is in search of a substitute for former head coach Tite, who resigned from the publish after Selecao’s quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. The most recent title to have been linked to the job is Zinedine Zidane, the 1998 World Cup-winning hero of France.

French newspaper L’Equipe has reported that Brazil has proven curiosity in Zidane, the previous Actual Madrid coach, who has additionally been within the operating for the highest job with France.

Zidane is the fifth coach who has been linked to the Brazil job after Carlo Ancelotti, the present Actual Madrid coach, and Jose Mourinho, the AS Roma coach. Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benitez are the others who’ve been linked to the position.

In accordance with the newspaper, Brazil Soccer Federation is in search of a overseas coach after the nation did not surpass the quarterfinal stage in two consecutive World Cups in Russia and Qatar. Since Brazil gained the World Cup in 2002, it might make the final 4 solely as soon as within the 2014 dwelling World Cup.

Additionally Learn | Pele ‘fighting with faith’ as kids rush to hospital

Zidane is at the moment a free agent since his resignation from Actual Madrid in Could 2021 and has lengthy been seen because the successor of France coach Didier Deschamps, who has been on the helm since 2012. Zidane had additionally been linked to Manchester United earlier than the Premier League membership appointed Erik ten Hag.

As a coach, Zidane gained three successive Champions League and two LaLiga titles with Actual Madrid.