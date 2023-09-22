September 22, 2023

Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho To Visit Kolkata Before Durga Puja

Ronaldinho is considered as one of the best footballers in the history of the game and he was part of the golden generation of Brazil, where footballing fans saw the brilliance of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

Football Legend Ronaldinho To Visit Kolkata Before Durga Puja. (Image: Eurosport)

Kolkata: Kolkata football fans are in for a treat before the Durga Puja as Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho will be visiting India’s City of Joy as confirmed by Sports Promoter, Satadru Dutta. Dutta, who brought the likes of 2022 World Cup winner, Emi Martinez in July, Diego Maradona, Cafu and Pele will now be looking to bring the Brazilian magician to entertain the Bengal crowd.

It came light on 17th September, when Dutta posted a picture with Ronaldinho’s brother Roberto Assis that a ‘big announcement’ is on the way. After that, the news broke out that former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder is indeed coming to India.

This won’t be for the first time, Ronaldinho is visiting India. He played the Premier Futsal back in 2016-17 here. But this would be the first time, he will be visiting India’s ‘Spiritual Place For Football’, Kolkata.

Ronaldinho is considered as one of the best footballers in the history of the game and he was part of the golden generation of Brazil, where footballing fans saw the brilliance of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and the list goes on.

The 43-year old won the World Cup with Brazil back in 2002. He is also a UEFA Champions League winner in 2006 with Barcelona and a recipient of the Ballon D’or and FIFA World Player Of The Year to name a few.

As per reports, the Brazilian is expected to visit Kolkata during ‘Dwitiya’, which is the second day of the Durga Puja. He is expected to be part of a charity match and is also expected to visit a pandal to catch a glimpse of Goddess Durga and the art and culture of the Bengalis.

It was earlier reported that Angel di Maria will visit Kolkata during the Durga Pujas. di Maria’s teammate and one of the all-time greats of the game, Lionel Messi is also expected to visit the City of Joy very soon.










