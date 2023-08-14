Home

Brazilian Star Neymar Agrees To Move To Saudi Arabian Club Al Hilal On A 2-Year Contract

Fabrizio Romano confirmed about the deal on Monday and have told that after a huge bid, all the documents are now approved by both the parties. Neymar will complete his medical today.

New Delhi: Brazilian international and one of the biggest names in world football, Neymar has agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, making a shock move from French giants PSG.

The 31-year old forward has accepted a 2-year contract, which will seem him don the blue no. 10 shirt of the club. Italian journalist and transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed about the deal on Monday and have told that after a huge bid, all the documents are now approved by both the parties. Neymar will complete his medical today.

Neymar to Al Hilal, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇦 After new huge bid revealed two days ago, documents are now approved by all parties involved. Ney will travel to Saudi this week.

Two year contract.

Number 🔟. PSG set to receive bit less than €100m fee. Medical to be completed today. pic.twitter.com/R6zR5glroe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

This move was not on expected cards as the Brazilian superstar has decided to move away from Europe’s elite leagues to one of Asia’s biggest football leagues.

Recently, the Saudi League after the transfer of the great Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr, many stars in Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Roberto Firmino have also been lured by the big money deals.

Neymar on the other hand, leaves PSG after 6 years. He has scored a prolific 118 goals in 173 games for the Ligue 1 side, winning a total of 13 trophies during the period.

It has been reported that Paris will receive around €90 fee by selling Neymar.

The former Barcelona and Santos man had to deal with an ankle injury in February that kept him out of the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Despite this move to Saudi, Neymar continues to remain an integral part of the Brazilian national team and with the Copa America coming up next year in USA, he will need to be at his very best and most importantly be injury-free.















