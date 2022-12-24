Brentford tackle Tottenham of their subsequent Premier League conflict, on the Gtech Group Stadium on Monday. It will the mark the primary Premier League match after the FIFA World Cup 2022 break. To this point, Tottenham have registered 9 wins out of their 15 matches whereas Brentford have gained solely 4 matches. Of their earlier match, Tottenham defeated Leeds United 4-3. However, Brentford had defeated Manchester Metropolis 2-1.

When will the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match be performed?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will likely be performed on Monday, December 26.

The place will the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match be performed?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will likely be performed at Gtech Group Stadium in Brentford.

What time will the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match begin?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will likely be broadcasted on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place to observe the reside streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will likely be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the data acquired from the host broadcasters)

