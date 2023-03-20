Home

IND Vs AUS: Brett Lee Wants Umran Malik To Feature In Series-Deciding 3rd ODI in Chennai

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is locked at 1-1 with the third game to be played on Wednesday in Chennai.



Brett Lee and Umran Malik. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has asked for Umran Malik’s inclusion in India’s third ODI against Australia on Wednesday stating the youngsters raw pace is difficult to harness. Malik is a part of the ODI squad against Australia and has warmed the bench in the first two games.

“I like him. Get him in,” Lee was quoted as saying to Sports Tak on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha. India have so far used Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the first two games against Australia. Both the pacers have taken three wickets each so far.

The Australian legend also called for Malik’s inclusion in Test cricket and asked the management to throw him in front of few top-class batters at the international level. “Why not? (Inclusion in Test cricket).

“I said he should have played the World Cup last year in Australia,” he added. “Didn’t take him initially, but he should have been there. He would have been the first pick in my team because the raw pace is tough to harness.

“You got to look after them, but you’ve also got to throw him in the deep end at some time. Get him out there, allow him to play, and let him scare a few batters around the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, if Shami rattled the opposition with his pace in the first game in Mumbai, Australia’s Mitchell Starc paid back in the second in Visakhapatnam with a five-wicket haul.

The third ODI on Wednesday will be the last for both teams before the players head out to their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. The IPL 2023 will begin on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings.

