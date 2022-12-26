Brighton & Hove Albion provisionally climbed to sixth within the Premier League standings after it received 3-1 away to Southampton in a riveting Boxing Day conflict.

A header from Adam Lallana and a shocking long-range strike by Solly March together with Romain Perraud’s personal purpose helped Brighton take its factors tally to 24 – two greater than seventh-placed Liverpool who play at Aston Villa later.

“I thought we were outstanding. Some of the play was enjoyable, we gave them problems and it’s nice to come back home and win,” attacking midfielder Lallana instructed Amazon Prime.

Brighton went forward within the fifteenth minute when Lallana scored in opposition to his former membership after he linked with March’s cross and despatched his header into the online as goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu scuffed a straightforward save.

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse got here inside a whisker of equalising when his curling free-kick within the twenty fifth minute flew barely large of the publish.

However Brighton went 2-0 forward within the thirty fifth minute after defender Perraud turned the ball into his personal web whereas attempting to clear a cross from Pervis Estupinan.

In his first Premier League house sport, Nathan Jones walked off at halftime to a refrain of boos as Southampton seemed poor in all departments whereas their opponents dominated possession and have been harmful in assault.

Though Southampton made a great begin within the second half with the introduction of Stuart Armstrong, it was March who made it 3-0 for Brighton within the fifty fifth minute with a thumping shot into the highest nook from 20 yards out after an excellent solo transfer.

Within the 73rd minute, Southampton was awarded a penalty for Pascal Gross’s foul on Samuel Edozie and though James Ward-Prowse’s spot-kick was stopped by keeper Robert Sanchez, the Southampton skipper nodded house on the rebound.

The purpose proved to be solely a comfort for Southampton, nevertheless, as they did not bounce again and suffered their fourth straight league defeat, slipping to the underside of the desk on 12 factors after 16 video games – two factors adrift of the security zone.

“We have to defend situations better, we gifted them two goals and confidence and then never had a chance of winning the game. We didn’t deserve anything,” Southampton supervisor Jones mentioned.