BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday

Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, BSK vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BSK vs BUG Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.
TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 3:15 PM (IST).
Time – 3:45 PM IST
Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.
BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Munsur Haq (C)
Batsmen: Nahid Hussain (VC), Ibad Ur Rehman, Sharear Jhesun, Danushka Lakmal, Tahzeeb Ul Ul Hassan
All-rounder: Amar Sharma
Bowlers: Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Waqas Ahmed-II, Cosmin Zavoiu
BSK vs BUG Probable XI
Bucharest Super Kings: Munsur Haq, Sowrav Nath, Nahid Hussain, Shohorub Shihad, Md Abu, Reza Bin Anif, Rifat Reza, Sheikh Iqbal, Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Rahman Ridoy
Bucharest Gladiators: Rashin Ranasinghe, Thilina Buddhika, Sadun Perera, Danushka Lakmal, Muhammad Moiz, Amar Sharma, Amila Perera, Rasika Mendis, Joshank Khadka, Sachin Chavhan, Cosmin Zavoiu