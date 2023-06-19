BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday

Home

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 3:15 PM (IST).

Time – 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Munsur Haq (C)

Batsmen: Nahid Hussain (VC), Ibad Ur Rehman, Sharear Jhesun, Danushka Lakmal, Tahzeeb Ul Ul Hassan

All-rounder: Amar Sharma

Bowlers: Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Waqas Ahmed-II, Cosmin Zavoiu

BSK vs BUG Probable XI

Bucharest Super Kings: Munsur Haq, Sowrav Nath, Nahid Hussain, Shohorub Shihad, Md Abu, Reza Bin Anif, Rifat Reza, Sheikh Iqbal, Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Rahman Ridoy

Bucharest Gladiators: Rashin Ranasinghe, Thilina Buddhika, Sadun Perera, Danushka Lakmal, Muhammad Moiz, Amar Sharma, Amila Perera, Rasika Mendis, Joshank Khadka, Sachin Chavhan, Cosmin Zavoiu















