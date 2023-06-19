Menu
BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 1:45 PM IST June 19, Monday

Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, BSK vs UNE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BSK vs UNE Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bucharest Super Kings vs UNEFS, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.

BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Bucharest Super Kings vs UNEFS will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time – 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: M Yasir

Batters: L Dushantha, A MuhPMmad, W Rana

Bowlers: P Florin, D Kalu, A Ali

All-Rounders: M Moiz, A Sharma, R Gill(C), Y Jutt

BSK vs UNE Probable XI

Bucharest Super Kings: Al Amin, Habibur Rahman Atik, Nahid Hussain, Ibad ur Rehman, Md Abu, Md Ashikul Sana, Mazharul Islam, Munsur Haq, Nayeem Sheikh, Rahman Ridoy, Reza Bin Anif

UNEFS: M.Yasir (wk), A.Muhammad, W.Rana, S.Alam, R.Gill, Y.Jutt, H.Ali, P.Florin, A.Ali, A.Rehman, F.Ghulam










