Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction Today, Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles Fancode ECS T10 – Hungary Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing 11, Live Stream

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, BUB vs REA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BUB vs REA Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series.

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, BUB vs REA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BUB vs REA Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series. BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2023  toss between Budapest Blinders and Royal Eagles will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 4, 2.45 PM  IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team

Gooch, Chauhan, Weligamage, Farasat, Ahalawat (VC), Ghani, Ozturk (C), Perumal, Mohandas, Dhari, Sasi.

BUB vs REA Probable Playing XIs

Budapest Blinders: S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj

Royal Eagles: S.Chauhan (wk), L.Bloomfield, T.Ahalawat, H.Raza, D.Divan, H.Perumal, G.Gambhir, A.Gupta, A.Sasi, S.Dhari, A.Jaiswal










Source link

Previous article
Alia-Ranveer Shine; Promise Blockbuster Bollywood Romance
Next article
When And Where To Watch Ireland Vs Nepal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights