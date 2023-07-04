BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction Today, Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles Fancode ECS T10 – Hungary Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing 11, Live Stream

Home

Sports

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, BUB vs REA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BUB vs REA Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series.

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, BUB vs REA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BUB vs REA Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series. BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2023 toss between Budapest Blinders and Royal Eagles will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 4, 2.45 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

BUB vs REA Dream11 Team

Gooch, Chauhan, Weligamage, Farasat, Ahalawat (VC), Ghani, Ozturk (C), Perumal, Mohandas, Dhari, Sasi.

BUB vs REA Probable Playing XIs

Budapest Blinders: S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj

Royal Eagles: S.Chauhan (wk), L.Bloomfield, T.Ahalawat, H.Raza, D.Divan, H.Perumal, G.Gambhir, A.Gupta, A.Sasi, S.Dhari, A.Jaiswal















