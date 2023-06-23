Menu
Bulgaria vs Croatia Playing 11s For Today Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski Bulgaria 3.30 PM IST June 23, Fri

Here is the FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, BUL vs CRO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BUL vs CRO Playing 11s FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bulgaria vs Croatia, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Series.

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, BUL vs CRO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BUL vs CRO Playing 11s FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bulgaria vs Croatia, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Series. BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bulgaria vs Croatia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3.30 PM IST June 23, Friday.

TOSS – The ECN Bulgaria T10 match toss between Bulgaria and Croatia will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – May 24, Wednesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper;Sam Hussain

batsman; Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Akshay Dakshin, Luke Stubbs

All-rounders; Chris Hristo Lakov, Vedran Zanko, Wessel Kamal, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Bowlers;Aggyul Ahmedel, Prakash Mishra, Naseem Khan.

BUL vs CRO Probable Playing XIs

Bulgaria: Sam Hussain(wk), Zaid Soulat, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Hristo Lakov, Zain Asif, Aggyl Ahmadel, Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Zirak Chughtai

Croatia: Naseem Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Akshay Dakshin, Luka Stubbs, Vedran Zanko, Wessel Kamal, Peter Bosnjak(wk), Dominic Fleter, Antonio Fleter, Ellen Magdalenic, Hevoje Hajnik










