SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Feb. 5, 2026



/PRNewswire/ — Bullseye Event Group is excited to welcome NFL veteran CBS on-air personality Nate Burleson as the emcee for the 2026. A Seattle native, Burleson played 11 years in the NFL, making stops in Minnesota, his hometown of Seattle and Detroit during his career. Upon retiring, Burleson became an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and one of the most recognizable voices in sports and culture. Currently, he serves as a co-host ofand studio analyst on CBS Sports'"Bullseye Event Group is excited to welcome Nate Burleson as the emcee for the 2026 Players Tailgate in Santa Clara," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "We are looking forward to the excitement and positive energy Nate can bring to the Players Tailgate, especially with his hometown team competing on Super Bowl Sunday." Burleson began his broadcast career at NFL Network, acting as a co-host for the popularuntil 2021, when he became the co-host of. A dynamic media personality, Burleson has also hostedon Nickelodeon and major primetime broadcasts, including. "The Players Tailgate is one of the best ways to experience Super Bowl Sunday, and I'm excited to be part of it in Santa Clara," said Nate Burleson. "There's nothing like bringing fans together before the biggest game of the year and I'm looking forward to helping set the tone for an unforgettable day." The Players Tailgate is consistently rated as one of the premier pregame events on Super Bowl Sunday, this year taking place at, making it the sole large-scale hospitality experience located directly in Santa Clara on gameday, placing fans in the middle of the action. Just a short walk from Levi's Stadium, the Players Tailgate will bring together 15 celebrity chefs and 50+ professional athletes to create a VIP tailgate complete with 50,000 square feet of red carpet. Bullseye Event Group will soon announce the full list of athletes who plan to attend the #1 rated pregame event alongside host chefs Aaron May, Marc Murphy, Kelsey Murphy who are joined by celebrity chefs Jet Tila, Aarón Sánchez and more. Joining Nate Burleson, DJ Irie will provide the entertainment while brands like Columbia, Verizon Visa Card, Meta, XCLSV, Worth Magazine, the NFL Alumni Association and Square have all joined the event as sponsors to create the best Players Tailgate to date. With the matchup set for Super Bowl Sunday, fans canfor the Players Tailgate in Santa Clara and learn more aboutandBullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages, and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets. From Super Bowl Tickets to all-inclusive Super Bowl packages, Bullseye Event Group delivers unparalleled access to the biggest games in football. Whether you're looking for Super Bowl tickets or VIP tailgate experiences, Bullseye Event Group creates unforgettable moments for corporate clients, season ticket holders, and passionate fans nationwide.