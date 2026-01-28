Chefs Aaron May, Marc Murphy, Kelsey Murphy and more will bring their creativity to Santa Clara for the #1 rated event on Super Bowl SundaySANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bullseye Event Group announced today the menu from its star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs for the Players Tailgate, the premier pre-game hospitality event taking place on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, just a short walk from Levi’s Stadium.
- Jet & Ali Tila: Thai Lemongrass Lamb Chop with Peanut Sauce
- Marc Murphy: Organic Valley® Spicy Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Grilled Cheese made with Sharp Cheddar and American
- Aarón Sánchez: Carne Asada Tacos with Pickled Red Onions, Cauliflower Escabeche & Tomatillo Salsa
- Catherine McCord: Four Cheese Fondue with Artisan Sourdough and Veggie Dippers
- Damarius Philips: Duck Confit Pot Pie with Toasted Panko and Herbs
- Kelsey Murphy: Cheezit Beef and Chorizo Taco with Ortega® Green Chili Queso and Baja Shrimp Taco with Ortega® Caribbean Jerk Slaw
- Aaron May: Santa Maria Tri Tip with Dutch Crunch
- Shota Nakajima: Chicken Satay Roti with Peanut Sauce and Pickles
- Chris Cosentino: Montreal-style Pastrami & Caviar Crème Fraîche Sandwich
- JJ Johnson: Jerk Lamb Ribs served with Plantain Puree & New Jack Stickey BBQ
- Josh Capon: Crab Tostada with Salsa Roja and Avocado Mousse
- Leah Cohen: Korean Honey Butter Wings
- Ilan Hall: Big Mac Kebabs
- Adam Sobel: Crispy Ricotta Gundi, Sobelini Pizza Crunch and Vodka Sauce
- Belle English: 48HR Rib, Fish Sauce Caramel, Sesame Brittle and Sexy Scallions
- Tristen Epps-Long: 4th & Long Hot Dog, Grilled Glizzy, Jerk Mushroom Ketchup, Scallion Aioli, Pickled Chili
- 10/10 Burger: 10/10 Burger Double with Smashed Patty, Toasted Potato Bun, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese and 10/10 Sauce
- Oyster XO: Fresh Shucked Oysters with Traditional Accoutrement
Bullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages, and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets.
