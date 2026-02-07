#1 pregame experience in Santa Clara to host some of the Football’s best talentSANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bullseye Event Group today announced it will welcome several Pro Football stars to attend the Players Tailgate hosted by NFL veteran and CBS on-air personality Nate Burleson. The premier pregame hospitality tailgate party and event take place before the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. This lineup is headlined by Puka Nacua, Jahmyr Gibbs and Tyreek Hill, as well as countless other Pro-Bowlers, players who have brought home the win on Super Bowl Sunday in years past and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger. These athletes will join a dynamic group of culinary titans, featuring Chefs Jet Tila, Aarón Sánchez, Aaron May, Marc Murphy, Kelsey Murphy and entertainment provided by DJ Irie. NFL players confirmed for the 2026 Players Tailgate include:
- Puka Nacua
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Tyreek Hill
- Rome Odunze
- Najee Harris
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Trey McBride
- Deebo Samuel
- Carson Schwesinger
- Rico Dowdle
- Jaycee Horn
- Tank Dell
- Eric Kendricks
- Mychal Kendricks
- Marcus Peters
- Alex Highsmith
- Kenny Moore II
- Chase Brown
- Josh Johnson
- Evan Williams
- CJ West
- Deandre Carter
- Alex Mattison
- Segun Olubi
- Malik Turner
- …and more!
