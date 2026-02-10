STOCKHOLM

Feb. 10, 2026

crypto



Bybit Named Title Partner of Stockholm Open as Tournament Reclaims Historic identity



The partnership will enable Bybit to engage its premium client base through the Bybit VIP program, offering select clients curated access to the tournament and bespoke experiences that bridge finance, sport, and long-term value creation.

crypto

Crypto

Crypto

custody and administration of crypto -assets on behalf of clients;

-assets on behalf of clients; exchange of crypto -assets for funds;

-assets for funds; exchange of crypto -assets for other crypto -assets;

-assets for other -assets; placing of crypto -assets; and

-assets; and transfer services for crypto -assets on behalf of clients.

crypto

/PRNewswire/ —, the European arm of Bybit and a MiCAR-licensed-asset service provider headquartered in Vienna, is entering a three-year title partnership with the Stockholm Open that will see the tournament compete under the namefrom 2026 through 2028.The partnership marks a long-term commitment from Bybit EU and provides the historic tennis tournament with a stable partner to support its continued development for players and spectators. As part of the agreement, the tournament will reclaim its classic name, reinforcing its identity and long-standing ties to Stockholm and Swedish tennis. Bybit views the Nordic region as a strategically important market and considers the Stockholm Open a strong platform for building a lasting presence.said the tournament’s strong history, high credibility, and audience that values quality and long-term commitment made it a natural fit. He noted that the partnership represents an important step in establishing trust and a durable presence in the Nordic market. Since its start the Stockholm Open has served as a meeting point for sport, business, and the public, with a long tradition of collaboration with partners from the financial sector. The tournament attracts an audience with a strong interest in finance and business, aligning closely with Bybit EU’s profile.said the tournament has extensive experience working with financial partners and views Bybit as a strong, long-term partner that shares its ambition to continue developing the event. He added that jointly reclaiming the tournament’s classic name clearly reflects its home and heritage. Founded in 1969 by former world-class player Sven Davidson, the Stockholm Open is held annually in October at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm. Approximately 30,000 spectators attend the tournament each year. The event is part of the ATP Tour and has in recent years been played under the name Nordic Open. Bybit EU is part of the Bybit Group, one of the world’s fastest-growingplatforms with more than 80 million users globally. The company operates under the European Union’s MiCAR regulatory framework and offers trading services with a focus on transparency, security, and high technical performance. In 2026, Bybit EU plans to launch its services in the Nordic region. #BybitEU / #TheCryptoHubBybit EU GmbH is an Austrian-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)—with the exception of Malta—via the bybit.eu platform. Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for-assets nor provides investment advice. Media Contact:: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions. SOURCE Bybit