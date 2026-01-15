In the news release, Avocados From Mexico® Debuts First-of-its-Kind AI Prediction Pit, Redefining How Guac Fans Experience the Big Game, issued Jan. 7, 2026 over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:In preparation for the launch, the comedian spent time on set with Avocados From Mexico to capture content that advanced AI technology pros then used to produce a hyper-realistic, digital form of himself. The result? An avatar capable of delivering live football predictions. Avocados From Mexico is the first fresh food brand to launch a program connected to instant sports big data through SportsDataIO, an award-winning sports data and content provider that sports analytics experts rely on, and now fans can access, too. Fans can engage with Riggle’s Guac Guru character, choose from a list of predictions about their favorite professional team, and enjoy a customized take on their must-know football questions. This year marks a major evolution from last year’s Big Game experience, a predictive-AI system that runs 10,000 play-by-play simulations for every game, dynamically updating probabilities, averages, distributions, and correlated player projections as real-world inputs shift. Unlike last year’s static outputs, Prediction Pit’s results now change throughout the week — even throughout the day — as depth chart updates, weather and other variables trigger automatic re-simulations, creating a personalized and fluid predictive experience for every fan. Now through the Big Game, fans will get to experience Prediction Pit in two game-winning ways:
Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Sources:
1 AT&T / Xandr Releases. Nielsen Q2:18 Total Audience Report (12/18). Note: Survey based on Nielsen National USA Panel Data.
2 The American Gaming Association
3 Quantilope, Super Bowl Plans ’24, January 2024 Media Contact:
Ana Ambrosi
[email protected] Correction: The image has been updated in this version of the release. SOURCE Avocados From Mexico
