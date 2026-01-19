ADVANCED BLUETOOTH CONNECT: With a Bluetooth connection range of up to 100 yards, the Caldwell Clays™ App simultaneously controls up to 10 throwers with advanced features like Hands-Free Voice Launch, preset target pairs, flurries, and more.

LI-ION BATTERY INCLUDED: Compact power source throws over 350 targets on a single charge, displays remaining charge level, and is compatible with all Caldwell electronic launchers.

NO MESSY WIRES: Includes a wireless remote with 50-ft. range.

50-CLAY CAPACITY: Works with both American standard and international clay targets.

ANGLE: Quick and easy lever allows for 35 degrees of angle adjustment.

DISTANCE: Adjustable spring tension knob allows users to set target speed and distance up to 55 yards.

Adjustable spring tension knob allows users to set target speed and distance up to 55 yards. COMPACT/LIGHTWEIGHT/PORTABLE: Just 35 lbs. (including battery), with folding legs for easy transport and storage.