Introducing the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air

™

Launcher (MSRP $549.99)



• PORTABLE / HANDS-FREE: Compact, lightweight (< 10lbs.), easy to transport, and freestanding for hands-free operation.

• ADVANCED FUNCTIONS: Wirelessly connect from up to 100 yards away using the free Caldwell Clays™ App. Simultaneously control up to 10 launchers and unlock advanced features like Touch-to-Launch, Hands-Free Voice Launch, preset target pairs, flurries, and more.

• WIRELESS: In addition to wireless control via the Caldwell Clays™ App, the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ Launcher includes a wireless RF remote for users who prefer phone-free remote launching.

• LI-ION BATTERY INCLUDED: Includes Li-ion battery pack that delivers over 300 launches on a single charge, displays remaining charge level, and is compatible with all Caldwell electronic launchers.

• SELECTABLE TARGET OPTIONS: Launch singles or pairs with optional randomized wobble and oscillating functions.

• 50-TARGET HOPPER CAPACITY: Works with all ClayCopter™ targets, including 90mm and 110mm sizes.

• NIGHT-TIME READY: Built-in UV lights charge new ClayCopter UFO™ targets for glow-in-the-dark target shooting fun.

Caldwell Clays

™

App (Free download on App Store or Google Play)



ClayCopter Rip-Launcher

™ (MSRP $99.99)



Expanded ClayCopter™ Target Options



Introduced as a breakthrough alternative to traditional targets by Caldwell® in 2025, the original ClayCopter™ is an ultra-portable target system that includes a powerful, lightweight, motorized handheld launcher that shoots single or double biodegradable discs, called ClayCopter™ targets, to distances of up to 100 yards – offering a fun, challenging, and customizable way for shooters at all levels to test their limits and experience A New Way To Clay™. With today’s announcement, ClayCopter™ has evolved into a scalable platform designed to serve every level of shotgun target shooter – from entry-level to avid recreational enthusiasts, to professionals, competitive shooters, and even commercial range operators. The ClayCopter™ platform now features a Caldwell Clays™ App that links Caldwell’s smart launchers together to deliver ‘Sporting Clays in Your Own Backyard™’, an exciting and dynamic, tournament-level experience that anyone can organize. This expansion reflects Caldwell’s strategy to build a complete ClayCopter™ ecosystem that grows with the shotgun target shooter through differentiated launchers, advanced targets, smart accessories, and digital integration.At the center of the expanded lineup is the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ Launcher, our most advanced ClayCopter™ target launcher to date. Designed as a hands-free, portable, ground-based launcher, the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ delivers varied target presentations—including incoming, crossing, wobbling, and oscillating throws—designed to elevate shotgun target shooting sessions. The ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ integrates with the new Caldwell Clays™ App, enabling shooters to wirelessly control multiple launchers with proprietary, interactive Touch-to-Launch technology. The result is an experience only ClayCopter™ can deliver by combining advanced technology, portability, and excitement, all with Caldwell’s biodegradable ClayCopter™ targets.The company also unveiled a lineup of fully compatible ClayCopter™ products, including innovative new targets, a variety of accessories, a proprietary app, and a handheld, pullcord-powered launcher:The Caldwell Clays™ App serves as the digital control center for the entire family of Caldwell ground-based smart launchers, enabling advanced launcher management and customizable target presentations. The Caldwell Clays™ App links multiple Caldwell launchers, including ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ and Claymore Connect™, Caldwell’s new revolutionary, portable, Li-ion battery operated, ground-based traditional clay thrower. Connect up to 10 launchers from a distance of up to 100 yards, mix and match launchers, and unlock advanced features that include proprietary, interactive Touch-to-Launch, Hands-Free Voice Launch, and preset pairs, patterns, and flurries. The Caldwell Clays™ App lets users build custom sporting clays, skeet, or trap courses for Sporting Clays in Your Own Backyard™.The pullcord-powered ClayCopter Rip-Launcher™ delivers all the fun and excitement of shooting ClayCopter™ targets – without batteries. Simply pull the self-winding cord to launch targets up to 80 yards. This portable handheld launcher is easy to take to the range and compact enough to fit in a standard range bag. Compatible with all ClayCopter™ targets, the ClayCopter Rip-Launcher™ can throw both single targets and pairs.Caldwell® has expanded the ClayCopter™ target lineup with new and exciting options that let shotgun shooters further customize their experience. All targets are made of natural biodegradable materials that break down faster than traditional clay targets, are lighter weight, easier to ship and transport, and more break-resistant than traditional clay targets – ClayCopter™ targets only break when shot, not dropped.

ClayCopter UFO ™ Targets – (MSRP $17.99) The fun doesn’t have to end when the sun sets. ClayCopter UFO™ targets are new luminescent targets that glow in the dark and can be used on any range. These targets burst like glowing fireworks when hit, for an Out of This World™ experience. UV charging of the ClayCopter UFO™ targets takes place automatically, in just a few seconds via the built-in UV light source in the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher, or the ClayCopter UFO™ Charger target dispenser.

ClayCopter Stealth Drone ™ Targets – (MSRP $14.99) Designed to simulate the spinning propeller blades of an aerial drone, the ClayCopter Stealth Drone™ targets add a new level of excitement and also work well for high-contrast targets on extremely bright days when traditional orange can be harder to see – or they can be used in overcast or shaded areas to create more challenging targets.

ClayCopter XV ™ Targets – (MSRP $14.99) The ClayCopter XV™ targets feature a refined propeller design and lighter weight, offering shooters the opportunity to increase the challenge by allowing targets to accelerate faster and deliver more movement in the wind.

ClayCopter™ Accessories

