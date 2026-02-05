CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Callaway Golf Company (the “Company”, “we,” “our,” “us”) (NYSE: CALY) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the Company’s management team will hold a conference call to review the results and discuss the Company’s business and outlook beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event through the Company’s Investor Relations website. In addition, Callaway Golf Company also announced investor relations will participate in the following conferences:
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: CALY), is a premium golf equipment, gear and apparel company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, and OGIO. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation and premium craftsmanship, Callaway designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance golf clubs, golf balls, apparel, bags, and other accessories—setting the standard for performance in the game of golf. For more information, please visit https://ir.callawaygolf.com. Investor Contact
Katina Metzidakis
[email protected] SOURCE Callaway Golf Company
- BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Conference in Miami, FL on March 10, 2026
- UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York, NY on March 11, 2026
