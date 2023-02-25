Home

Cameron Green Declares Himself Fully Fit Ahead of 3rd Test Against India in Indore, Says 100 Percent Ready; Got a Lot Of Confidence

Cameron Green Declares Himself Fully Fit Ahead of 3rd Test Against India in Indore, Says 100 Percent Ready; Got a Lot Of Confidence. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian batter Cameron Green has declared himself fully fit ahead of the 3rd and penultimate Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts from March 1 in Indore.

The Aussies are having a tough time in India as they are already losing 2-0 in the 4-match series and on top of that they are missing a number of star players out due to injuries and personal reasons. After losing out the likes of David Warner and Josh Hazelwood due to injuries, captain Pat Cummins becomes the latest Australian player to be unavailable for the Indore Test. The 29-year old pacer has flown back home to due to his mother’s illness.

But Australia will surely get a boost as Green is back to the squad after fracturing his index finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December 2022.

“I am 100 per cent ready to go. It was just a few instances in the nets where I’d maybe go for a sweep and just jar the end of my bat. We just thought we’d sacrifice a game and with the year ahead we’ve got, it was probably the right call. It’s been really sweet the last two weeks, I’ve got a lot of confidence in it,” Green told as quoted by cricket.com.au.

The 23-year old batter, who ply his trade for BBL side Perth Scorchers, was expected to play in the Delhi Test but couldn’t make it to the playing XI after picking up a minor injury in the nets.

As Cummins is out of the side, star batter Steve Smith will lead the side for the final two Tests. With a lot at stake for the Australians, they would be hoping that they don’t lose 4-0 in India and on other hand, Sri Lanka don’t come up with a 2-0 win over New Zealand in their upcoming overseas Test series. In that case, India and Sri Lanka will play the World Test Championship Final in June.











