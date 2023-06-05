Cameron Green Is In No Mood To Curb His Natural Attacking Game Against India

Home

London: Rising all-rounder Cameron Green wants to carry his impressive IPL batting form into the World Test Championship final against India and feels that there is no need to curb his attacking flair because of a change in format from slam-bang to traditional one.

The WTC final between India and Australia will start at the Oval on Wednesday, June 7.

Green, inarguably, was Australia’s stand-out player in this year’s IPL, scoring 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate north of 160, which also includes a 47-ball ton that took Mumbai Indians to the playoffs.

“The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don’t have to change too much,” Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the WTC Final to be held at The Oval starting Wednesday.

“Probably starting (my innings) last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. Then you can defend after when you see a good ball, just making good decisions out there.

“So this time round, it will be looking to score, and then if it’s a good ball, defend,” he added.

“The more you get exposed to it, the easier it gets. That’s what I’m trying to take into it this time making the change. I kind of know what worked last time and what didn’t, so I’m just trying to learn how to adjust quicker and better,” said Green.

Besides batting, Green is a vital cog in Australia pace attack and the 24-year-old is looking forward to the challenge of bowling with Dukes ball in English conditions.

“Everyone, especially being a bowler, looks forward to coming over here (England) with the swing,” he said.

“Normally, when I bowl in Australia, it’s not doing too much so I’m pretty excited that there’s something I can use over here.

