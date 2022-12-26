It’s been a charmed week for Australian all-rounder Cameron Inexperienced. The 23-year-old, who not too long ago turned the second-most costly participant within the historical past of the Indian Premier League, claimed his maiden Check fifer on day 1 of the Boxing Day Check towards South Africa on Monday.

Pat Cummins gained the toss and selected to area on the MCG with Australia coming to Melbourne with a 1-0 benefit within the three-match collection.

Inexperienced was instumental in bundling South Africa out for 189. He started by eradicating Theunis de Bryun simply earlier than lunch. Inexperienced went on to interrupt a 112-run stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen, eradicating this duo plus Rabada within the span of seven deliveries. Lungi Ngidi was his fifth wicket.

Earlier this week, Inexperienced joined a listing of huge cash earners within the IPL public sale when he was signed up by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 CR, falling a crore wanting turning into the costliest participant in IPL historical past.

All this simply six months after making his debut for Australia in April 2022 (T20Is). In eight matches, Inexperienced has two 50+ scores to his identify at a strike fee of 173.75. By the way, each these half-centuries got here towards Indian. He additionally has 5 wickets to his identify in seven innings.

In Checks, Inexperienced has 755 runs from 17 matches, with a highest rating of 84 at a mean of 32.82. He additionally has 18 wickets from as many video games.

In ODIs, he has 290 runs to his identify from 13 matches with a highest rating of 89* and 11 wickets too.