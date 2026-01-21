Can-Am once again reinforces Maverick R as a benchmark racing side-by-side with stage wins, and critical development insights across 8,000 kilometers of one of the world’s toughest rallies.

VALCOURT, QC

Jan. 21, 2026



The Can-Am Factory South Racing Team celebrates another Dakar Rally podium finish. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)



Performance Under Pressure

Dakar rookie Kyle Chaney finished second place overall and scored a stage five victory

Can-Am swept the podium on stages seven and 12

Joao Monteiro finished fourth overall and won stage 13

Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli finished fifth overall, collecting wins on stages seven and 12

Francisco “Chaleco” Lopez finished sixth overall, with a win on stage nine

Can-Am South Racing drivers accounted for six of the top ten overall finishers

Proven reliability over 8,000+ kilometers of extreme desert terrain

Built to Go Further