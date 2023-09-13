Home

Can India Edge Pakistan To Become No.1 ICC ODI Team Ahead Of World Cup 2023? Check Deets

New Delhi: The race to be the No.1 ranked ODI side at the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup intensifies over the next few days as the Asia Cup comes to an exciting conclusion in Sri Lanka.

Australia’s loss to South Africa in the third ODI of their series on Tuesday saw them relinquish outright top place on the MRF Tyres ODI Team Rankings and both Pakistan and third-placed India have the chance to hold be the No.1 ranked side at the start of the World Cup with plenty of 50-over cricket to be played prior to the tournament opener.

We take a look at the fixtures each side will play ahead of the start of the World Cup on October 5.

Pakistan

Current ranking: Equal first

Current rating: 118

Upcoming fixtures: Sri Lanka (September 14), Potential Asia Cup Final (September 17)

Pakistan’s chances of obtaining the No.1 ranking at the start of the World Cup rests heavily on their final Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup.

Babar Azam’s charges need to win that clash to earn a place in the Asia Cup decider and another victory in that match against India may be enough to catapult Pakistan into the premier position prior to the World Cup.

Unfortunately Pakistan have no further ODI matches between the end of the Asia Cup and the start of the World Cup to further strengthen their claim, apart from the warm-up fixtures for the World Cup against New Zealand and Australia that don’t carry ODI status.

This may work in their favour though, if they can win the Asia Cup and have Australia and India drop valuable rating points in the meantime.

Australia

Current ranking: Equal first

Current rating: 118

Upcoming fixtures: South Africa (September 15, September 17), India (September 22, September 24, September 27)

Australia are in the box seat to be the No.1 ranked side at the start of the World Cup despite the fact they relinquished outright ownership of top spot as a result of their heavy loss to South Africa in the third ODI of their ongoing series on Tuesday.

If Australia can prove victorious in the remaining two matches against the Proteas that would help the Aussies clinch a series victory, but conversely a pair of losses will provide the advantage to Pakistan and India prior to the World Cup.

Australia’s three-match series in India at the end of this month will then have a major say at who has the top ranking at the start of the World Cup.

India

Current ranking: Third

Current rating: 116

Upcoming fixtures: Bangladesh (September 15), Asia Cup Final (September 17), Australia (September 22, September 24, September 27)

India play the most ODI matches of any of the top three challengers for the No.1 ranking and this could potentially help them overtake Australia and Pakistan if they can continue their recent winning form.

Rohit Sharma’s side are yet to taste defeat at this year’s Asia Cup and they could mathematically reach the No.1 position by winning the tournament should Australia and Pakistan lose their upcoming fixtures.

In a similar vein to Australia, India’s upcoming three-match series against Pat Cummins side may prove pivotal in deciding which team heads into the World Cup with the No.1 ranking.

This is an ICC Release, India.com Just modified the headline.
















