ENG Vs AUS: ‘Can’t Overlook’, Says Brett Lee Throws Support Behind Scott Boland To Play Ashes Opener

ENG Vs AUS: ‘Can’t Overlook’, Says Brett Lee Throws Support Behind Scott Boland To Play Ashes Opener. (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Australian fast bowling great Brett Lee has expressed his backing for Scott Boland to feature in the upcoming Ashes Test opener against England, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Boland, Boland was selected in the WTC Final playing XI over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injury, played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on Day Five of the marquee clash, including the double scalp of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings to set the base for a 209-run victory.

While the Australian batting lineup is firmly established, there is still uncertainty surrounding the composition of the bowling attack.

It certainly will be a selection headache for Australia when they pick their bowling attack for the first Ashes Test with Hazlewood now fit and available for selection.

“It’s a conundrum, isn’t it? I’m a massive Hazlewood fan, and also Mitchell Starc. What the team has done so well is they’ve put themselves into a position where you’ve got to leave one guy out, which is going to be heartache for whichever bowler it is. I think you go Scott Boland. You can’t overlook Scott Boland in those conditions,” Lee told Nine’s Today.

“Hazlewood was under a bit of an injury cloud with his Achilles. The way Scott Boland has bowled in Australia, but also in these (English) conditions, it suits him down to a tee, so I’d be going with Scott Boland,” he added.

Notably, Australia have not been able to secure an Ashes series victory on foreign soil since 2001, when Lee was part of a formidable bowling attack that included Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, and Shane Warne.

Lee believes that Australia can emerge victorious in the upcoming Ashes series, but emphasizes the criticality of the first match, stating that the first match will be crucial.

“Edgbaston is the key for me. There’s a lot of pressure on the Poms as well, because when you think about this whole Bazball thing they have been playing, if they lose the first Test the English press will be pretty hard on England. For Australia, they’ve got to start well,” he said.















