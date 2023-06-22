Cap, Fantasy Tips, Netherlands vs United States Of America Probable XIs

NED Vs USA Of America Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs USA, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, United States Of America Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Netherlands vs United States Of America, Online Cricket Tips Netherlands vs United States Of America ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.
Netherlands vs United States Of America Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NED vs USA at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Netherlands will take on United States Of America at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 NED vs USA match will start at 12:30 PM IST – on June 22.
TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Netherlands and United States Of America NEDll take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 22.
Time: 12:30 PM IST.
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
NED vs USA Dream11 Team Predictions
Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards, Shayan Jahangir
Batters: Wesley Barresi, Steven Taylor, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani
All-rounders: Aaron Jones, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar
NED Vs USA Probable Playing XI
Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt
United States: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones (captain), Gajanand Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir (wicketkeeper), Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar
Squads:
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Nosthush Kenjige, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq
