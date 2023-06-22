Cap, Fantasy Tips, West Indies vs Nepal Probable XIs

West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs NEP, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Nepal, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Nepal ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.
West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs NEP at Harare Sports Club, Harare: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, West Indies will take on Nepal at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs NEP match will start at 12:30 PM IST – on June 22.
TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between West Indies and Nepal will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 22.
Time: 12:30 PM IST.
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
WI vs NEP Dream11 Team Predictions
Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope (C), Aasif Sheikh
Batters: Johnson Charles (VC), Brandon King, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Dipendra Airee, Roston Chase
Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph
WI Vs NEP Probable Playing XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud
