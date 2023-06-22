Menu
Cap, Fantasy Tips, West Indies vs Nepal Probable XIs |

  WI vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – West Indies vs Nepal, Today's Playing 11s at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 12:30 PM IST June 22 Thursday

West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs NEP, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Nepal, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Nepal ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

WI vs NEP Dream11 Team Predictions ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023

West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs NEP at Harare Sports Club, Harare: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, West Indies will take on Nepal at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs NEP match will start at 12:30 PM IST – on June 22. Here is the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and WI vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs NEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, WI vs NEP Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Nepal, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between West Indies and Nepal will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

WI vs NEP Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope (C), Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Johnson Charles (VC), Brandon King, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Dipendra Airee, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph

WI Vs NEP Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud

