Cap, Fantasy Tips, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Home

Sports

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Today’s Playing 11s at Harare Sports Club at 12:30 PM IST June 20 Tuesday

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM vs NED, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Online Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ZIM vs NED at Harare Sports Club: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Zimbabwe will take on Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 ZIM vs NED match will start at 12:30 PM IST – on June 20. Here is the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ZIM vs NED Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 20.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Clive Mandade (VC)

Batters: Max O’Dowd, CR Ervine, TLW Cooper

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (C), Wesley Madhevere, SC Williams

Bowlers: Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul Van Meekeren, Wellington Masakadza

ZIM Vs NED Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe Probable XI: CR Ervine (c), GS Ballance, Sikandar Raza, RP Burl, W Madhevere, SC Williams, B Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, TL Chatara, B Muzarabani

Netherlands Probable XI: Musa Ahmed, TLW Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, R Klein, S Edwards (c and wk), AT Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Ponsonby Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Innocent Kaia, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), CLive Madande(wk), Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C)(Wk), Wesley Barresi (Wk), Noah Croes (Wk), Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ CP Dream11 Team/ Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction/ Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023/ Online Cricket Tips and more















