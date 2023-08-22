Captain, Probable Playing 11s Todays Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Hambantota

Captain, Probable Playing 11s Todays Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Hambantota2 min read
Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.
Pakistan announced a strong 18-man squad for the ODI series which will be trimmed to a 17-member team for the Asia Cup. All the prominent names have bagged a spot in the squad. The only surprise selection was all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who was recalled to the team after two years.
TOSS: The toss between Afghanistan vs Pakistan for first ODI will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Time: 3:00 PM IST.
Venue:Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Probable Playing XIs
Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad/Mohammad Saleem
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf