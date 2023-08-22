August 22, 2023

Captain, Probable Playing 11s Todays Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Hambantota

admin


  • AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Match Hambantota, 3:00 PM IST August 21, Tuesday

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AFG vs PAK Probable XIs India Tour of Ireland 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

Pakistan announced a strong 18-man squad for the ODI series which will be trimmed to a 17-member team for the Asia Cup. All the prominent names have bagged a spot in the squad. The only surprise selection was all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who was recalled to the team after two years.

TOSS: The toss between Afghanistan vs Pakistan for first ODI will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue:Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad/Mohammad Saleem

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf










