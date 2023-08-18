Captain Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs Fanstasy Team Between India And Ireland

Home

Sports

India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11: India have been dominant over Ireland and as far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record over the hosts in T20 Internationals.

The last time these two sides met, India won the series 2-0. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: After their disappointing defeat against West Indies in the T20I series, a new-look India led by Jasprit Bumrah will take on Ireland in the first T20I match in Dublin, Ireland. India will have a number of new faces in the squad and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named Bumrah’s deputy. It will be a crucial series for Bumrah since he will be making a comeback after an extensive injury layoff.

Ireland cannot be taken lightly, especially in the shortest format. India have been dominant over Ireland and as far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record over the hosts in T20 Internationals.

The last time these two sides met, India won the series 2-0.

India vs Ireland match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India vs Ireland: Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India vs Ireland: Full Squads

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Pitch Report

The pitch on offer at the Village Stadium will be challenging once considering the overhead conditions. Batters will have their task cut out since the average 1st innings total at the stadium is 151 while the 2nd innings total is 137.















