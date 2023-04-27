Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs At Pindi Cricket Stadium

Home

PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4 PM IST, April 27, Thursday

Here is Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, PAK vs NZ Probable XIs Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs New Zealand, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4 PM IST April 27, Thursday.

Babar Azam and Tom Latham pose with the ODI series trophy. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

PAK vs NZ, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Pakistan will be taking on New Zealand in the first match of the three-game ODI series in Rawalpindi on April 27 (Thursday). Host Pakistan are coming after drawing the T20I series 2-2 against New Zealand. One match ended in a draw.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham (vc), Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounder: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra/Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi

PAK vs NZ Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie.











