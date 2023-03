BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI Match At Sylhet 1.30 PM IST March 23 Thursday:

After hammering Ireland in the opening ODI by a huge margin of 138 runs, Bangladesh took the lead in the three-match ODI series. Unfortunately, the second game was washed out due to rain. Now, all eyes would be on the final ODI to see if Ireland can pose a threat against the dominant hosts.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between Bangladesh vs Ireland will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on March 23.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Dream11 prediction: Wicketkeeper: Litton Das Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Towhid Hridoy All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair, Nasum Ahmed BAN vs IRE Probable XIs Ireland predicted 11 Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume and Matthew Humphreys. Bangladesh predicted 11 Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain. BAN vs IRE SQUADS Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rony Talukdar Ireland Squad: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gareth Delany, Thomas Mayes, Fionn Hand, Benjamin White









