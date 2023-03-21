Home

ZIM vs NED 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 1.00 PM IST March 21 Tuesday

Dream11 Team Prediction

With this being the year of the ODI World Cup, every match is important. Zimbabwe play host to the Netherlands in an ODI series with the opening game set to be played on Tuesday. The Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match will not be televised live in India.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on March 21.

Time: 1.00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare

Dream11 prediction: Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Musa Ahmed, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Colin Ackermann, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt

Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Gary Ballance, Blessing Muzarabani











