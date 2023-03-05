Home

Car Driver Throws Empty Bottle On Road, Girl Kicks It Back Inside | Watch Viral Video

One of the girls kicks the bottle with amazing precision.

Viral Video: When out on the road, we come across many types of people. Some are fully abiding by the law and traffic rules, some are following them at their own convenience, while there are some who just don’t care and flout the rules and break the laws. This is not only true about the traffic, vehicle drivers, riders, pedestrians, and jaywalkers but also those who lack civic sense. These people, whether in a vehicle or using the road as a pedestrian, not only flout rules but do it unabashedly.

One of these acts is littering on the road. We have come across people who throw things around and don’t feel sorry for it, and when someone tries to reason with them they act rude or callous. The video that we are sharing with you shows one such incident where a car driver throws an empty plastic bottle on the road.

The video shows two girls alongside a parked bike while a man is also leaning against a bike at some distance from the two. A car approaches them at a slow speed and the driver throws an empty plastic bottle on the road which surprises and annoys the girls and the man. One of the girls kicks the bottle with amazing precision and it goes inside the car from the driver’s side. The man appreciates her act and claps for her.

The video has received a few comments. Sharing a few with you.

