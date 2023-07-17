Menu
Carlos Alcaraz REACTS After Beating Novak Djokovic to Clinch Maiden Wimbledon Title

Claiming that it is the happiest moment in his life, Alcaraz revealed beating Djokovic has been his dream. 

Carlos Alcaraz is the new Wimbledon champion. (Image: Twitter)

London: Young Carlos Alcaraz was at his very best on Sunday as he beat former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. It was a game that went right down to the wire before the current World No. 1 showed the belief to emerge victorious in the end. The 20-year-old beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Following the win, Alcaraz seemed over the moon. Claiming that it is the happiest moment in his life, Alcaraz revealed beating Djokovic has been his dream.

“Making history that I did today, it’s the happiest moment of my life,” Alcaraz said. “I think it’s not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I starting playing tennis. That’s why is the biggest moment of my life.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me,” the Spaniard later added. “It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well,” he added further.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.










