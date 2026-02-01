Home

Carlos Alcaraz seals career Grand Slam, beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final

Carlos Alcaraz scrioted history as he became the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, clinching the Australian Open title with a win against Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in the history book by becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, clinching the Australian Open title with a win against Novak Djokovic. 22-year-old bounced back after losing the opening set to seal a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Alcaraz showcased remarkable athleticism, repeatedly chasing down shots that would normally be winners for Djokovic, and maintained relentless pressure on his 38-year-old opponent throughout the match. After the victory, Alcaraz soaked in the moment as he remained there briefly before walking to the net to shake hands with Djokovic. The two shared a few words, with Djokovic smiling as he congratulated the young champion. Both players entered the Australian Open final after exhausting five-set semifinal victories and displayed outstanding fitness, during a gripping contest that lasted just over three hours, each chasing a slice of history.Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title was once again halted by Carlos Alcaraz. Although Djokovic overcame Sinner in the semifinals and was aiming to become the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion of the Open era, he fell short against Alcaraz. At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, surpassing the record set by Don Budge at the 1938 French Championships, when Budge was 22 years and 363 days old. The Australian Open triumph marked Alcaraz’s first title in Melbourne and took his overall Grand Slam tally to seven, adding to his two titles each at Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.