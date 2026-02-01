Carlos Alcaraz scrioted history as he became the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, clinching the Australian Open title with a win against Novak Djokovic.Australia Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in the history book by becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, clinching the Australian Open title with a win against Novak Djokovic. 22-year-old bounced back after losing the opening set to seal a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Alcaraz showcased remarkable athleticism, repeatedly chasing down shots that would normally be winners for Djokovic, and maintained relentless pressure on his 38-year-old opponent throughout the match. After the victory, Alcaraz soaked in the moment as he remained there briefly before walking to the net to shake hands with Djokovic. The two shared a few words, with Djokovic smiling as he congratulated the young champion. Both players entered the Australian Open final after exhausting five-set semifinal victories and displayed outstanding fitness, during a gripping contest that lasted just over three hours, each chasing a slice of history.
Source link
Leave a Reply