CDS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Today Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, 1st Quarter-Final

Home

Sports

CDS vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: Captain, Vice-captain – Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki, Today’s Probable XIs at St Xavier’s Ground at 9.30 AM IST April 13 Thursday

Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CDS vs IDK, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, DCA Eranakulam Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki, Online Cricket Tips Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Kerala T20 Championship, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala T20 Championship.

CDS vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

CDS vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, Quarterfinal 1: Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CDS vs IDK, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, DCA Eranakulam Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Malappuram Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki, Online Cricket Tips Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Kerala T20 Championship, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala T20 Championship. CDS vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: Captain, Vice-captain – Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki, Today’s Probable XIs at St Xavier’s Ground at 9.30 PM IST April 13 Thursday.

TOSS: The NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship toss between Combined Districts and DCA Idukki will take place at 9 AM IST – on April 13.

Time: 1:40 PM IST.

CDS vs IDK Dream11 Team

Keeper – K Sreenath

Batsmen – Vishnu N Babu, Sanju Sanjeev (vc), Neel Sunny (c)

All-rounders – Sachin Baby, Akhil Scaria, Mohammed Enaan

Bowlers – Vinod Kumar-I, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Febin Albert, Vishnu Viswam.

CDS vs IDK Probable Playing XIs

Combined Districts: Vinoop Manoharan©, Appu Prakash, Ahamed Imran, Neel Sunny, Sreenath K(wk), Abhijth Parveen, Chovvakkaran Shahid, Vishweshwar Suresh, Mohammed Enaan, Vinod Kumar, Vinay V Varghese, Govind Pai

DCA Idukki: Sachin Baby©, Akhil Scaria, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu Babu, Vishnu Viswam, Anand Suresh(wk), Febin Albert, Gautham Mohan, M Sebastin, Anand Joseph, Vijth Viswam