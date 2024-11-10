Champions Trophy 2025 – PCB approaches Pakistan government after India rule out travelling

The PCB is seeking advice from the Pakistan government on how to proceed with its hosting of the Champions Trophy, after the BCCI made clear it will not send India to Pakistan for the tournament in February.

The BCCI informed the ICC this week of the decision of the Indian government to not allow India to travel to Pakistan. That decision was formally conveyed by the ICC to the PCB on Friday, who have now gone to their government for next steps.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 “The ICC emailed the PCB informing them about the inability of the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan,” a PCB spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. “No reason was given. There is nothing in writing we have received from the BCCI. The PCB has apprised the federal government of the situation.”

The PCB has adopted a more rigid stance on its hosting of the tournament – the first ICC event in the country since 1996 – with the board chairman Mohsin Naqvi ruling out a hybrid host model very clearly on Friday. Such a model, used in the 2023 Asia Cup which Pakistan hosted, would see India play its games outside of Pakistan and all non-India games in Pakistan.

Given that Naqvi is Pakistan’s interior minister, that stance can be taken as representative of the government’s in this case. An official familiar with the situation said the Pakistan government will consider directing the PCB to stand firm, reject the hybrid model and insist the entire tournament is held in Pakistan. That would be a directive the PCB would be in no position to ignore in much the way the BCCI is unable to act against its own government’s directive.

It leaves the ICC, with 100 days to go to the start of the Champions Trophy, in an especially difficult situation with simmering political issues between its two leading Full Members threatening to spill over – unsurprising given that Naqvi’s BCCI counterpart, Jay Shah, is the son of Naqvi’s counterpart in the Indian government, the home minister Amit Shah. The situation will not become any simpler when Shah takes over as the ICC chair, on December 1.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is the marquee match in all global events, and organisers have long made sure they face each other at least once in every tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy. It is regularly the match that draws the most eyeballs. But indications within this PCB administration are that their government might not allow Pakistan to travel to India for future ICC events – the 2025 Women’s T20 World Cup is the next such event. On Friday, Naqvi had warned that “gestures” Pakistan had made in the past might not be repeated: he was referring to Pakistan traveling to India for the men’s ODI World Cup in 2023, right after India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Last month, the ECB chief executive Richard Gould made clear how important India and Pakistan both were to ICC events and the global cricket ecosystem. “If you play the Champions Trophy without India, or Pakistan, the broadcast rights aren’t there, and we need to protect them,” he said, on a visit to Pakistan during England’s Test series in the country.

An event in Lahore this week to launch the schedule and start the 100-day countdown has been postponed in light of the developments. Instead, the PCB is expected to push the ICC this week to secure in writing from the BCCI the reason for its decision and on what specific grounds the Indian government is preventing its team from traveling. The ICC has been contacted for comment.