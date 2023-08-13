August 13, 2023

CHE-LIV Share Spoils In Season Opener

1 hour ago


LIVE CHEL vs LIV, EPL Score: CHE-LIV Share Spoils In Season Opener. Follow live score and updates of EPL 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

LIVE Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2023-24 Score and Updates: English Giants Aim Bright Start In Season Opener. (Image: Twitter)

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL, Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of EPL 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Liverpool all the way from London’s Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Jackson.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.










