IPL 2023 Match Schedule: Check Complete Fixtures Of All Teams, Date, Venues, Timing And Other Details

IPL 2023 Match Schedule: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad on March 31. The IPL 2023 match schedule was announced by the BCCI on Friday.

Gujarat Titans won the IPL last year in their debut season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. There will be total of 52 league matches across 70 days. The first double-header of the season will see Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants facing Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1.

The double headers are scheduled on every Saturday and Sunday while the weekdays feature one match. The day games will be starting at 3:30 PM while the evening matches will start on 7:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home matches in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and their last two home games in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

IPL 2023: Check All Fixtures

The schedule and venues for the play-offs and final will be announced later. The summit clash will be played on May 28.

IPL 2023: Match Dates

