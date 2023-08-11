August 11, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Check How Much Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Charge Per Instagram Post – DEETS HERE

1 min read
3 hours ago admin


New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballs of all time and hence there is always a debate among fans as to who is better. Both Ronaldo and Messi have their loyalists, who will go to any extent to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. With both of them being big stars on social media, it is interesting to know they earn a whopping amount for posting on Instagram. But did you know who earns how much? As per a report on Hopper HQ, Ronaldo tops the list as he charges Rs 26.7 Cr. The Portuguese icon is followed by Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar earns a staggering Rs 21.5 Cr.



Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

When And Where To Watch IND vs JPN Live

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Likely to Announce Squad on Aug 17

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli Earns Rs 11.45 Cr For Every Instagram Post

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Parimatch Unveils Striker Nicholas Pooran as the New Brand Ambassador

39 mins ago
4 min read

Creating Hope Through Action: Six for All’s Philanthropic Efforts Bring Positive Change to Society

39 mins ago
2 min read

When And Where To Watch IND vs JPN Live

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Arkade Group Aims to Contribute Rs. 1 Crore in FY24 to Tata Memorial Hospital for Cancer Care

2 hours ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights