Check How Much Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Charge Per Instagram Post – DEETS HERE





New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballs of all time and hence there is always a debate among fans as to who is better. Both Ronaldo and Messi have their loyalists, who will go to any extent to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. With both of them being big stars on social media, it is interesting to know they earn a whopping amount for posting on Instagram. But did you know who earns how much? As per a report on Hopper HQ, Ronaldo tops the list as he charges Rs 26.7 Cr. The Portuguese icon is followed by Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar earns a staggering Rs 21.5 Cr.





