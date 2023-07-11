Home

ODI World Cup 2023 Ticket Prices For Eden Garden Matches Announced: Check Rates, Online Booking Options

The iconic Eden Gardens, which managed to host only two matches in the 2011 World Cup will now be hosting a total of 5 matches including the 2nd semi-final.

ODI World Cup 2023 Ticket Prices For Eden Garden Matches Announced: Check Rates, Online Booking Options. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced the ticket prices of the ODI World Cup 2023 matches at Eden Gardens on Monday, close to 3 months before the show-piece event.

The tournament schedule was announced last month and a number of exciting matches are lined-up with the opening match on 5th October between England and New Zealand. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on 15th October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will take on South Africa on 5th November, Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two matches each and there will also be a semi-final match in Kolkata.

Here’s a look at the price of the tickets:-

Bangladesh vs Netherlands match:

Upper Tiers: INR 650

D H blocks: INR 1000

B C K L blocks: INR 1500

England vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs Pakistan matches:

Upper Tiers: INR 800

D H blocks: INR 1200

C K blocks: INR 2000

B L blocks: INR 2200

India vs South Africa and Semi-final matches:

Upper Tiers: INR 900

D H blocks: INR 1500

C K blocks: INR 2500

B L blocks: INR 3000

Fans around the world can pre-book their tickets through the ICC Cricket World Cup website and popular online booking platforms in BookMyShow PayTM and PayTM insiders will also provide their respective services. There would also be a limited offline tickets slot as well.

If everything goes right, India and Pakistan can play each other in the World Cup semi-final at the Eden Gardens. This would be a big treat for the Kolkata crowd. The final will take place on 19th November at the Narendra Modi Stadium.















