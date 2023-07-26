Home

EZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction For Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Deodhar Trophy action continues as the East Zone will clash with the North East Zone. Look at the Dream11 team prediction and top fantasy picks for the match here.

The game will take place in Puducherry. (Credits: https://www.bcci.tv/)

The fifth match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between East Zone and Northeast Zone at Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry on July 26 (Wednesday) at 01:30 pm. East Zone enter into this match on the back of a win against Central Zone, whereas Northeast Zone had to face a crushing defeat against West Zone. East Zone are slight favourites coming into this fixture. In the last game played at this venue, West Zone (208/1) beat East Zone (207 all out) by 9 wickets. The match could be a cracker of a contest as both teams seem evenly matched. The side which holds their nerves till the last moment may well emerge to be the winner.

East Zone vs North East Zone match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Singh

Vice-captain: Rex Rajkumar

Wicket-keeper: Kamsha Yangfo

Batters: Virat Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anup Ahlawat, Saurabh Tiwary

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rex Rajkumar

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Avinov Choudhury, Khrievitso Kense, Lee Yong Lepcha

East Zone vs North East Zone: Probable Playing XI

East Zone: Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Subhranshu Senapati, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep, Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Utkarsh Singh

North East Zone: Anup Ahlawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Jehu Anderson, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Palzor Tamang, Larry Sangma, Imliwati Lemtur, Lee Yong Lepcha, Khrievitso Kense

East Zone vs North East Zone: Full Squads

East Zone: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Reshab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Manisankar Murasingh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (Captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a batting beauty and the captain winning the toss here could once again opt to field first and prefer chasing the target down. There could be some assistance for the spinners as well.















