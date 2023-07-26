Home

Sports

DSB vs CYC Dream11 Prediction For Strike League T20: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Strike League T20 action continues as Desert Blaze will face off against the City Cyclones. Here is the Dream11 team prediction, fantasy picks and pitch report for the game.

This match will be the first encounter between Desert Blaze and City Cyclones in the Strike League T20. (Image Credits: Fan Code)

In the tenth match of this season’s Strike League 20, the Desert Blaze and City Cyclones will lock horns against one another. This match will be the first encounter between Desert Blaze and City Cyclones in the Strike League T20. Heading into this match, Desert Blaze hold the third position on the points table, while City Cyclones are placed second. So far, Desert Blaze has participated in four matches, emerging victorious in two of them. City Cyclones, on the other hand, have played three fixtures and have won two of them. The squads are pretty evenly matched and this game promises to be a closely fought contest. The team which manages to bowl better may sway the game in their favour.

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sam Heazlett

Vice-captain: Issac Conway

Wicket-keeper: Issac Conway

Batters: Kyle Brazell, Sam Heazlett, Lochie Hardy

All-rounders:– Jarrod Freeman, Jack Wood, Brodie Symons

Bowlers: Josh Kann, Wil Parker, Caelan Maladay, Reiley Mark

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones: Probable Playing XI

Desert Blaze: Angus Lovell (captain), Josh Kann, Jack Wood, Kyle Brazell, Matthew Calder, Thomas Van Tempest(wk), Harshtik Bimbral, Jarrod Freeman, Matt Hammond, Waheguru Dhillon, Tom Menzies

City Cyclones: Sam Heazlett (captain), James Doherty, Jagadeswara Koduru, Harrish Kannan, Coby Edmondstone, Lochie Hardy, Mitch Doolan, Wil Parker, Jet Liebke(wk), Caelan Maladay, Reiley Mark

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones: Full Squads

Desert Blaze: Ryan Hackney, Jarrod Freeman, Josh Kann, Matt Hammond, Harshtik Bimbral, Jack Wood, Tom Jackson, Brodie Symons, Tom Menzies, Max Hatzoglou, Kyle Brazell, Matthew Calder, Thomas Van Tempest, Angus Lovell, Waheguru Dhillon and Harrison Massey

City Cyclones: Sam Heazlett, Wil Parker, Isaac Conway, Coby Edmondstone, Hamish Martin, Lochie Hardy, Charlie Kemp, Jayden Goodwin, Caelan Maladay, Reiley Mark, Seamus Keogh, Angus Sidey, Harrish Kannan, Mitch Doolan, Jagadeswara Koduru, James Doherty, Thomas Nelson and Jet Liebke

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones: Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for the batters and a high-scoring encounter will be on the cards. As is the case with these matches, the captain winning the toss would want to chase.















