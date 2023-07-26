Home

Sports

VCC vs PRT Dream11 Prediction For ECS Czechia 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

ECS Czechia 2023 action continues as Vinohrady CC will face off against the Prague Tigers CC. Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the game here.

The game will be played at the Scott Page Field in Prague. (Image Credits: ECN cricket)

The 49th game of ECS Czechia 2023 will take place on July 26 at Scott Page Field in Prague. This march will see the clash between Vinohrady CC and Prague Tigers CC. Both teams are currently tied for the last place in the points standings and they have won just three out of their last 10 games. The Prague Tigers CC won in a convincing manner against Prague Barbarians CC. As for Vinohrady CC, they proved to be a tough competitor for Bohemian CC in their last game. The teams will be vying to climb a few spots in the ranking table.

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Tigers CC match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shoumyadeep Rakshit

Vice-captain: Sojib Miah

Wicket-keeper: Sojib Miah, Mohd Adnan

Batters: Shoumyadeep Rakshit (c), Sahadat Sagor, Amin Hossain

All-rounders: Siddharth Goud, G M Hasanat, Joe Cope

Bowlers: Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ajhar Alam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Tigers CC: Probable Playing XI

Vinohrady CC: Shaun Dalton(wk), Kristian Volek, Siddarth Goud, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Adnan Mohd©, Joe Cope, Abdul Muiz, Muhammad Nabeel, Shobhit Bhatia, Nitin Meel, Ollie Dennis

Prague Tigers CC: GM Hasanat, Himel Rongdi, Sonjit Halder, Sojib Miah(wk), Amin Hossain©, Rakib Al Hasan, Samiul Alam, Sharif Aktaruzzaman, Akhil Vijayan, Premprakash Yadav, Ajhar Alam

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Tigers CC: Full Squads

Vinohrady CC: Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shaun Dalton (wk), Mohd Adnan (C), Nabeel Muhammad, Siddharth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia, Kristian Volek, Joe Jacob, Ollie Dennis, Nitin Meel, Abdul Muiz, Akshay Babu, Michalis Tavlaridis, Ashley McGlynn, Anil Saini, M Londesborough, Om Sharma, Arshad Hayat, Joe Cope, B Soucek, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Tanmay Khuntena, Henry Wood, Pawan Jaswal, Chritopher Tebb, Eric Walker, Venkatesh Margassahayam, Paras Tanwar, Danny O’Connor

Prague Tigers CC: Amin Hossain (C), Samiul Ayon, Rakib Al Hasan, Kaoser Ahmed, S Sagor, Ajhar Alam, GM Hasanat, Sakibul Tanim (wk), Sojib Miah, Akhil Vijayan, Sonjit Halder, Imtheajul Reyad, Prem Yadav, Sahriar Nafiz, Rubait Miah, Sharikul Islam, Arshad Hosen, Razu Ahmed, Sharif Samir, Rashid Bhuiyan, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Mehedi Sourab, Ibrahim Miah, MD Rasel Miah, Robiul Islam-II, Masud Sheikh, Arman Bhuiyan, Ujal Hossain, Himel Rongdi, Saiful Islam-I

Pitch Report

The surface at the Scott Page Field is a batting-friendly one and will offer a lot of happiness to the batters. Pacers can go for plenty and only when the spinners take the pace off, will they be able to contain the batters.















