Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the IND A vs UAE A dream11 prediction for today’s Emerging Asia Cup match to be played at the Singhalese Sports Club Colombo

IND A vs UAE A Dream11 Prediction For Emerging Asia Cup: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs
The Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the IND A s UAE A game.

India A will be hoping to begin their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 opener with a win when the clash against the United Arab Emirates A. The game will be crucial for both teams. India A are coming off a series of wins and will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. As for the United Arab Emirates, the side may be hoping to stage an upset in their first game and defeat the Indian side. The clash between India A and UAE A will definitely leave cricket fans enthralled.

IND A vs UAE A Match Details

Date- July 14, Friday

Time- 10 AM IST

Venue- Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

IND A vs UAE A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Yash Dhull

Vice-captain: Riyan Parag

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh, DC Jurel

Batsmen: Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull, Sai Sudarshan

All-rounders: Aryansh Sharma, S Sharma,

Bowlers: H Rana, R Hangkrekar, Adhitya Shetty, Nehal Wadhera

IND A vs UAE A Probable XIs:

India A Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, R Parag, Yash Dhull (C), N Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, DC Jurel (wk), H Rana, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh

UAE A Probable XI: Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Jawadullah, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Sanchit Sharma, A Naseer, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwant Valthapa, Adhitya Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Matiullah Khan

IND A vs UAE A Squads:

India A Full Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

UAE A Full Squad: Ali Naseer (c), Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma.

IND A vs UAE A Pitch Report

The Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo can give a lot of support to bowlers. The second half of the innings can see pacers wreaking havoc through their opponents. The team winning the toss may elect to bat first and put some runs on the board.










Source link

.

