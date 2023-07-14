Home

MINY vs SFU Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

MLC action continues as MI New York will lock horns with the San Francisco Unicorns. Both sides boast of powerful line-ups and the game can turn into a thrilling match.

The MINY vs SFU fixture promises to be an exciting clash. (Credits: Twitter)

The Major Cricket league’s second match will take place on July 15, 2023, at 02:00 AM IST. This match will be between MI New York and the San Francisco Unicorns. In this MLC T20 encounter, both San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York have excellent sides at their disposal. MI New York has a plethora of experienced players and the side will be expected to deliver a win in their home conditions. Led by the captain Aaron Finch, the San Francisco Unicorns too have plenty of experienced players. They will need to kickstart their proceedings on a positive tone and give a good account of themselves. All in all, the contest promises a lot of thrills to fans.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns match details: Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-captain: Finn Allen

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Matthew Wade

Batters: Steven Taylor, Tim David, Aaron Finch, Finn Allen

All-rounders:- Kieron Pollard, Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns: Probable Playing XI

MI New York: Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim David, David Wiese, Shayan Jahangir, Jason Behrendorff, , Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns: Full Squads

MI New York: Dewald Brevis, Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, David Wiese, Hammad Azam, Kieron Pollard (captain), Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Saideep Ganesh, Ehsan Adil, Jason Behrendorff, Jasdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Sarabjit Ladda, Trent Boult

San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch (captain), David White, Mackenzie Harvey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Singh, Finn Allen, Matthew Wade, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett, Lungi Ngidi, Qais Ahmad

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Pitch Report

The pitch could throw up a few surprises since it will be a brand new strip. The captain winning the toss could well opt to bowl first in order to understand the conditions better.















