SOR vs WAF Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Excitement continues in the Major League Cricket as the Seattle Orcas will lock horns with Washington Freedom. The game will be held on July 15.

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium has proved to be a great cricketing surface

On Friday, July 14, Major League Cricket 2023 will see a match between the Seattle Orcas and the Washington Freedom. The action-packed contest will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Both teams will hope to open their campaign in the tournament with a victory. Wayne Parnell is the captain of the Orcas and the side has plenty of exciting talent to choose from. The top order will rely on the South African duo of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen. The Orcas’ batting will get even more dangerous with the presence of Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, and Dwayne Pretorius. They also have Imad Wasim and Andrew Tye to lead the charge with the ball.

Meanwhile, the Washington Freedom will be led by the seasoned Moises Henriques. Joining Henriques will be his teammates from Sydney Sixers, the talented Josh Philippe and Ben Dwarshuis.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom match details: Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Josh Philippe

All-rounders:- Moises Henriques, Wanindu Hasaranga, Imad Wasim, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom: Probable Playing XI

Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Jones, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Wayne Parnell (C), Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh

Washington Freedom: Josh Philippe, Mukhtar Ahmed, Akhilesh Reddy, Moises Henriques (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom: Full Squads

Seattle Orcas: Aaron Jones, Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Nauman Anwar, Harmeet Singh, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nisarg Patel, Angelo Perera, Dwaine Pretorius, Shubham Ranjane, Dasun Shanaka, Matthew Tromp, Sikandar Raza (Withdrawn), Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell, Phani Simhadri, Andrew Tye, Hayden Walsh

Washington Freedom: Akhilesh Reddy, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda, Mukhtar Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Saad Ali, Justin Dill, Moises Henriques, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Wanindu Hasaranga (Withdrawn), Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Adam Milne, Saurabh Netravalkar, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt, Tanveer Sangha, Usman Rafiq

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium has proved to be a great cricketing surface. As was evidenced in the first match, it is a good ground for the strokemakers. Apart from this, even the fast bowlers enjoyed the bounce on offer.
















