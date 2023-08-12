Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs3 min read
West Indies need their top order to fire and take down the Indian bowlers in the powerplay. India too would be keen for their top three batters to flourish in this match.
New Delhi: India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20 international on Saturday, August 12th in Florida, USA. After facing consecutive defeats in the initial encounters, Hardik Pandya-led India made a stunning comeback and secured a dominant victory that narrowed the series margin to 2-1. As it stands, West Indies maintains a 2-1 lead in the series. While India will look to win this match and take this series to a decider, West Indies will be keen to seal the deal in this match itself.
India vs West Indies match details: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Nicholas Pooran
Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein
India vs West Indies: Probable Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India vs West Indies: Full Squads
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC)
West Indies: Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder
Pitch Report
The pitch at Lauderhill in Florida has been a good one for the side batting first. The conditions suit batters looking to target the new ball. As far as the numbers are concerned, 11 out of 14 matches have been won by the side batting first. Hence, the captain winning the toss might want to bat first and set the template right.