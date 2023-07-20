Home

WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

MLC action continues as Washington Freedom will lock horns with the Los Angeles Knight Riders .The game will take place on July 21.

The game will take place at Morrisville’s Church Street Park. (Credits: Twitter)

On July 21, Morrisville’s Church Street Park will play host to a Major League Cricket clash between the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and the Washington Freedom (WAF). This will be the league’s ninth game. It has not been an entirely good tournament for the Knight Riders so far – they come into this match on the back of three successive losses and really need to make a move. On the other hand, the Washington Freedom has won one out of their two games and currently hold a slightly better position in the rankings compared to their rivals. All in all, the game promises to be a thrilling contest.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Wicket-keeper: Jaskaran Malhotra

Batters: Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: – Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moises Henriques, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders: Probable Playing XI

Washington Freedom: Mukhtar Ahmed, Moises Henriques (C), Marco Jansen, AJ Pienaar, Matthew Short, Glenn Phillips, AGS Gous (wk), DL Piedt, AJ Hosein, A Nortje, SN Netravalkar

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (c), Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders: Full Squads

Washington Freedom: Moises Henriques (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Saad Ali, Akhilesh Bodugum, Justin Dill, Ben Dwarshuis, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Saurabh Netravalkar, Anrich Nortje, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Obus Pienaar, Usman Rafiq, Matthew Short and Akeal Hosein.

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Ali Sheikh, Gajanand Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, and Adam Zampa

Pitch Report

The pitch at Morrisville’s Church Street Park could turn out to be a balanced one that assists the pacers as well the stroke makers. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first to understand the conditions.















