ROM vs ROM-A Dream11 Prediction For ECN Continental Cup T20I 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For ROM vs ROM-A

Check here the ROM vs ROM-A dream11 prediction for Friday’s ECN Continental Cup T20I 2023 match to be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

Romania endured a seven-wicket in their last match against Malta. (Image Credits: ecn.cricket)

New Delhi: Coming off a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Malta, Romania A will eye to return to the winning ways when they take on Romania in their second game of the ECN Continental Cup T20I. The 20-over clash will take place at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest, with the on-field actions beginning at 3:15 PM IST. After suffering a defeat in the opening game, Romania A occupies the bottom spot in the points table. Another loss will make their situation more tricky in the three-team competition. Romania, on the other hand, will hope for a positive result as it will be their first game of the tournament. The batters of Romania A could show their quality in the last match. Batting first, they produced 166 runs in 20 overs. But it looked like an easy assignment for Malta, who chased down the target in just 18.1 overs.

Toss: The toss of the match between Romania and Romania A is slated to be held at 3:00 PM IST

Time: The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for ROM vs ROM-A

Captain: Chamalka Fernando

Vice-captain: Tehzeeb Ul Hassan

Wicketkeepers: Sheriyar Sohail, Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Anand Rajshekara, Chamalka Fernando, Ramesh Satheesan

All-rounders: Tehzeeb Ul Hassan, Cosmin Zavoiu, Shantanu Vashisht

Bowlers: Vasu Saini, Janitha Fernando, Joshak Khadka

ROM vs ROM-A Probable XIs:

ROM Probable XI: Ramesh Satheesan (C), Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Cosmin Zavoiu, Shantanu Vashisht, Manmeet Koli, Marian Gherasim, Abdul Shakoor, Ijaz Hussain

ROM-A Probable XI: Sheriyar Sohail, Chamalka Fernando, Anand Rajshekara, Kosala Ranathunga, Tehzeeb Ul Hassan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Sameed, Janitha Fernando, Joshak Khadka, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Safi Ahmad Umair

ROM vs ROM-A Full Squad-

ROM Full Squad For ECN Continental Cup T20I 2023: Laurentiu Gherasim, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Pratham Hingorani, Sudeep Thakur, Satwik Nadigotla, Cosmin Zavoiu, Luca Petre, Taranjeet Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Vasu Saini, Aftab Kayani, Manmeet Koli, Ramesh Satheesan, Gaurav Mishra, Shantanu Vashisht, Abdul Shakoor, Arun Kumar

ROM-A Full Squad For ECN Continental Cup T20I 2023: Aftab Kayani, Anand Rajshekara, Chamalka Fernando, Dilum Fernando, Haidar Ali, Janitha Fernando, Joshak Khadka, Kosala Ranathunga, Rajith Hashan, Sameed UL Hassan, Sheriyar Sohail, Tehzeeb UL Hassan, Umair Safi, Yasir Ali















